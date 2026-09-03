Nashik: 27-Year-Old Woman Dies After University Bus Rams Two-Wheeler On Trimbak Road | AI

Nashik: A 27-year-old married woman died in a severe accident on Satpur-Trimbak Road on Wednesday (Sep 2) morning. The incident, which occurred while she was returning to her in-laws' home after celebrating Raksha Bandhan, has cast a pall of gloom over the area.

Pratiksha Rajkumar Avari (alias Pratiksha Shyamvel Impal), 27, a resident of Khopoli in Peth taluka, had visited Nashik to tie a Rakhi on her brother's wrist for Raksha Bandhan. After the festivities, she and her husband, Shyamvel Impal, were returning to Peth on their two-wheeler (MH 15 GG 1892) around 7 am. Near a petrol pump close to Papya Nursery on Trimbak Road, a speeding private university bus (MH 15 HN 6071) rammed into their two-wheeler from behind.

The impact caused the two-wheeler to skid, and Pratiksha, who was riding pillion, fell under the bus. She was crushed by the bus's front and rear wheels, sustaining severe injuries to her head and body. Local residents and her husband rushed her to the District Hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Based on a complaint filed by her husband, Shyamvel Impal, a case of death caused by negligent driving has been registered against the bus driver at Satpur Police Station. Police Constable Gorakh Dighe is investigating the matter under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Prakash Ahire.