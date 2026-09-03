Nashik: ₹21 Lakh Fraudulently Collected In Fake MVP Society Land Deal, Three Arrested | Sourced

Nashik: A case involving an alleged attempt to fraudulently sell land belonging to the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP Society) has come to light in Nashik, with police arresting three persons. The suspects allegedly prepared forged documents, letterheads, seals and signatures in the name of the educational institution and used them to convince a father-son duo that a plot could be allotted to them at a concessional rate.

According to the complaint, the land in question is a 14,486-square-metre property belonging to MVP Society on Gangapur Road. The suspects allegedly created documents suggesting that the property was involved in a financial and legal dispute and that steps were being taken to resolve the matter.

The suspects allegedly offered around 500 square yards of the MVP Society land to Madhukar Murlidhar Jadhav and his son Utkarsh Jadhav. They allegedly collected ₹15 lakh in cash and ₹6 lakh through RTGS, totalling ₹21 lakh, promising to facilitate the plot transaction.

However, even after receiving the money, the suspects allegedly failed to complete the promised transaction. When the father and son demanded their money back, they allegedly began making excuses.

When the matter was verified with the MVP Society's central office, the documents produced by the suspects were allegedly found to be fake. The suspects had allegedly used the society's letterhead and seal and forged the signature and photograph of its General Secretary, Adv Nitin Thakare.

A purported order of the Additional Collector, Nashik, relating to a securitisation case was also allegedly fabricated and used to make the transaction appear genuine. On verification, the order reportedly turned out to relate to another bank and private individual and had no connection with the MVP Society.

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Following the discovery, Adv Nitin Thakare lodged a complaint with the Sarkarwada Police Station. A case was registered against five persons, including Bhushan Gamanrao Shewale, Amol N Bidve, Adv Ashwini S Gaikwad and Adv A I Sheikh, in connection with the alleged forgery and cheating.

Police have arrested three suspects in the case. The investigation is underway to determine the exact role of each suspect and whether other persons were involved in preparing and circulating the forged documents.