Nashik: Rahul Gandhi Meets Tribal Student Delegation, Discusses Ashram Schools And Hostel Issues |

Nashik: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held discussions with a delegation of tribal students in Nashik on Wednesday, focusing on various long-pending issues concerning tribal education and welfare. The meeting was held against the backdrop of an ongoing agitation by tribal students at Eidgah Maidan in Nashik.

The delegation included representatives of the Tribal Students' Action Committee and students participating in the protest.

During the nearly 90-minute interaction, the students apprised Gandhi of problems related to tribal ashram schools and hostels, inadequate educational facilities, vacancies in the Tribal Development Department and other issues affecting students from tribal communities.

The delegation also highlighted concerns regarding the functioning and management of ashram schools.

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The students demanded better educational infrastructure, proper hostel facilities, adequate basic amenities and effective implementation of welfare schemes meant for tribal students.

Gandhi listened to the students' grievances and assured them that their concerns deserved serious attention. He stressed the importance of ensuring equal educational opportunities for students from disadvantaged and tribal communities.

The students have been demanding immediate action on their pending issues and have indicated that the agitation would continue until concrete decisions are taken. Among their demands are improvements in hostel facilities, filling vacant posts and strengthening educational infrastructure in tribal areas.

The meeting assumes significance as the issues raised by the students have received attention at the national political level. Gandhi's interaction with the delegation has also given added prominence to the ongoing tribal students' agitation in Nashik.

Gandhi was in Nashik primarily to attend the concluding programme of a Congress organisational training camp. His meeting with the tribal student delegation provided an opportunity for the students to directly present their grievances and demands before the senior Congress leader.

The state government's response to the students' demands and whether concrete measures will be announced in the coming days will now be closely watched.