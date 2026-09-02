Nashik: NDRF Conducts Disaster Management Training In Peth And Dindori After Earthquake Incidents |

Nashik: Against the backdrop of earthquake incidents reported in Peth and Dindori talukas, a special training and public awareness programme was conducted by the Nashik District Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Pune, to create awareness among citizens about disaster management.

At Inambari in Peth taluka, an NDRF team on Wednesday morning guided citizens on precautions to be taken during an earthquake, methods of moving to safer locations and measures to be adopted during emergency situations. The team also conducted live demonstrations on how rescue operations can be carried out in various disaster situations. Peth Tehsildar Shivaji Gawali, government employees, citizens and students were present on the occasion.

Similarly, during an awareness programme organised at the Dindori Tehsil Office in the afternoon, the NDRF team provided detailed information about precautions and measures citizens should take during earthquakes, fires, floods and other natural disasters. Guidance was also provided on disaster preparedness, remaining calm during emergencies, evacuating to safe locations and cooperating with the administration in rescue and relief operations after a disaster.

Dindori Tehsildar Mukesh Kamble, Resident Naib Tehsildar Dr Chaitali Darade, circle officers, talathis, other government employees and citizens were present.

While the intensity of a natural disaster such as an earthquake cannot be reduced, the potential loss of lives and property can be significantly minimised through advance preparedness, proper training and public awareness. The initiatives were organised with this objective.