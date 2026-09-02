Nashik: BJP Protests Rahul Gandhi’s Visit, Accuses Congress Of Opposing Women’s Reservation Bill |

Nashik: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest against Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in Nashik on Wednesday, against the backdrop of his visit to the city. BJP workers and women office-bearers protested, alleging that the Congress had opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill related to women’s reservation.

Rahul Gandhi is in Nashik to attend the concluding session of a residential training camp organised under the Congress’ organisational campaign. The BJP’s decision to stage a protest on the day of his visit has heated up the political atmosphere in the city.

BJP workers participating in the protest wore black clothes, black sarees and black ribbons to register their opposition. The party said the agitation was organised in support of the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill and to condemn the Congress’ alleged stand against it.

MLA Devyani Pharande, Mayor Himgauri Adke-Aher, Rashmi Hire-Bendale, City President Sunil Kedar, Corporator Dinkar Patil and other office-bearers were present.

While Rahul Gandhi’s visit is being considered important for strengthening the Congress organisation in Maharashtra, the BJP protest has triggered political discussions in Nashik. Gandhi is also expected to interact with Congress district presidents and party office-bearers and guide them on the party’s future organisational strategy.

Meanwhile, Congress workers have expressed enthusiasm over Rahul Gandhi’s visit, while the BJP’s protest is expected to further intensify the political confrontation and exchange of allegations between the two parties in Nashik.