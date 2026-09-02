Nashik: MANS Appeals For Environment-Friendly Ganesh Festival, Urges Ban On Dolby And Lasers |

Nashik: The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) has appealed to people of all religions to ensure that festivals, celebrations and social functions are organised in an environmentally friendly manner.

The organisation has, since its inception, undertaken extensive awareness and action programmes to promote eco-friendly celebrations. Its initiatives include Donate Immersed Ganesh Idols – Collect Nirmalya, Cracker-Free Diwali, Cracker-Free New Year, Give Holi Food to the Needy – Keep Holi Celebrations Small, blood donation camps on the occasion of Bakri Eid and Environment-Friendly Rang Panchami.

These initiatives launched by the organisation have received acceptance from society and the government. MANS has consistently maintained that festivals and celebrations of all religions and communities should be observed in an environmentally responsible manner.

The organisation expressed concern over the increasing use of high-decibel Dolby sound systems, which are harmful to humans as well as animals and birds. Although such sound systems had been driven out of the state in the past, their loud and widespread use has reportedly resurfaced in recent days.

The upcoming Ganesh festival should be celebrated in an environment-friendly manner by avoiding the use of Dolby sound systems and laser beams, the organisation said. MANS is carrying out awareness campaigns to promote this message.

“Dolby sound systems have no connection whatsoever with religious faith. Faith is associated with devotion, whereas Dolby is associated with frenzy. Therefore, everyone should resolve to drive out Dolby systems, which cause inconvenience and harm to society,” the organisation said.

The appeal was made by MANS State Working President Sanjay Bansode, Principal Secretary Dr T R Gorane, State Member Krishna Chandgude, District Working President Prof Asha Landge and Sushil Kumar Indave among others.