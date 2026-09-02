Nashik: Industries Can Boost Profits Without Major Investment, Says Six Sigma Expert Ajol Shah |

Nashik: Industries can increase productivity, reduce unnecessary costs and improve profitability without making major capital investments, Six Sigma expert Ajol Shah said. He stressed that better utilisation of existing machinery, manpower and resources can significantly improve operational efficiency and business performance.

A special practical session on More Profit, Less Cost was organised at NIMA House jointly by the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) and JDX Continuum. The programme, aimed at industrialists and managers from the manufacturing sector, received an enthusiastic response.

NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Ajol Shah, NIMA Advisory Board Chairman Santosh Mandalecha, former Samsonite Vice-President and Managing Director of Lepera Industries Pvt Ltd Y. M. Singh, and Suyash Hospital Administrative Director Dr Hemant Ostwal were present on the occasion.

Nahar said increasing industrial profits does not always require new machinery, additional manpower or major capital investment. Eliminating wastage in production, standardising work processes and permanently addressing the root causes of recurring problems can help industries achieve substantial improvements using their existing resources.

Drawing on his decade-long experience in the manufacturing sectors of the United States and Canada, Shah explained several practical methods to improve efficiency in Indian industries. The session focused on three key principles: Do It Right, Cut the Waste and Fix It Once.

Participants were guided on maintaining consistency in production processes, identifying and reducing the daily wastage of time, money and productivity, and finding permanent solutions to recurring operational problems by addressing their root causes.