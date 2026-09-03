Nashik: MHADA Scam Probe Widens As Four Revenue Officials Are Suspended | Sourced

Nashik: The ongoing Nashik MHADA land and housing scam investigation has widened, with the Revenue Department suspending four officials, including one Circle Officer and three Talathis, following an inquiry by the Divisional Commissioner.

The suspended officials include Anil Rokade, the then Circle Officer of Nashik, who is currently posted at Pimpalgaon Baswant, along with Talathis Manisha Patil, Nitin Chitalekar and Sagar Shelar.

The action has caused a stir in the Revenue Department and is being viewed as a significant development in the investigation into alleged irregularities involving land reserved under housing schemes.

Irregularities found in several cases

According to the departmental inquiry, 16 cases were linked to Talathi Manisha Patil, while six cases were associated with Nitin Chitalekar and one with Sagar Shelar. The findings have raised questions over the manner in which revenue records and related documents were processed.

The investigation has reportedly uncovered allegations of the use of fabricated measurement maps, subdivision documents and forged signatures and seals of officials from the Land Records Department.

Several areas within Nashik city and its outskirts, including Mhasrul, Vihitgaon, Wadner Dumala, Deolali, Agartakli, Adgaon, Nandur-Dasak, Panchak, Gangapur and Chehedi, have figured in the investigation.

Earlier arrests

The MHADA scam investigation had earlier led to the arrest of several officials, including former Land Records Department Deputy Superintendent Bipin Kajale, Town Planning Assistant Director Kalpesh Patil and Naib Tehsildar Nitin Patil, besides some builders.

The police investigation is also examining the role of developers and other individuals allegedly connected with the disputed land transactions and layouts.

Action likely to widen

The suspension of four Revenue officials indicates that the alleged irregularities may extend beyond builders and housing authorities to various government departments involved in land records, measurement, subdivision and approvals.

With the police and departmental inquiries continuing, further action against officials, developers and other persons involved cannot be ruled out.