Nashik: NMC Signs Five-Year MoU With NRDC India To Tackle Rising Heat Stress |

Nashik: In a significant step towards addressing the growing impact of extreme heat, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has entered into a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NRDC India. Nashik has been selected among 12 heat-resilient cities in the country for a pilot initiative aimed at strengthening the city’s preparedness to deal with rising temperatures and heat-related risks.

The project will be supported by a ₹5 crore grant, which will be utilised to implement measures aimed at protecting citizens from heat stress. The Centre of Excellence at IIM Nagpur will provide technical support for effective planning and utilisation of the funds.

Under the initiative, the civic body will focus on developing heat maps to identify vulnerable areas and populations, establishing cooling shelters and improving access to shade and drinking water in public spaces. The city’s healthcare system will also be strengthened to ensure hospitals and health agencies are adequately prepared to deal with heat-related illnesses during periods of extreme temperatures.

A key component of the initiative will be heat-resilient urban planning for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. Considering the large number of pilgrims and visitors expected to arrive in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the event, special attention will be given to heat safety, drinking-water facilities, shaded areas, emergency healthcare and other measures to minimise heat-related risks.

The initiative aims to make Nashik a safer, more sustainable and liveable city while building long-term resilience against the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves.

MLA Devyani Farande, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, corporators Sagar Lamkhede, Gaurav Govardhane, Komal Mehroliya, Sharad Phadol and Shailesh Dhage, Naresh Patil, Deputy Commissioner Dr Sangeeta Nandurkar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.