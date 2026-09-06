MSETCL Substation Fire Disrupts Power Supply To 3.1 Lakh Consumers In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad | MSEDCL, Pune

Pune: A technical fault at the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited’s (MSETCL) 220-kV Extra High Voltage (EHV) substation in Chinchwad triggered a fire on Sunday afternoon, disrupting power supply to around 3.1 lakh consumers in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Bhosari and parts of Pune, officials said. The fire broke out around 12.25pm after an explosion in a 22-kV current transformer (CT) and breaker unit at the substation, according to officials.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control shortly after. The fault affected several 22-kV high-voltage feeders supplying the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). This led to outages across several parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad, including Pradhikaran, Ravet, Kalewadi, Wakad, Pimple Gurav, Pimple Nilakh, Sangvi, Punawale and Tathawade. Officials said no casualties or injuries were reported.

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3.1 lakh consumers affected

According to MSEDCL officials, around 2.6 lakh consumers in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Bhosari were affected by the disruption.

Another 50,000 consumers in Shivajinagar, Aundh, Ganeshkhind, Senapati Bapat Road, Shivajinagar Gaothan, Model Colony and Balgandharva also faced a temporary outage.

MSEDCL restored supply to most affected areas around 3pm by using alternative power routes, officials said.

However, restoration took longer in Nigdi, Yamunanagar, Bijlinagar, Ravet, Mamurdi, Dehu Road, Chinchwad, Tathawade and Wakad. Around 1.25 lakh consumers in these areas continued to face disruption as officials worked to restore supply.

Pune areas also affected

The disruption also affected the Rahatani and Ganeshkhind 132-kV lines connected to the Chinchwad EHV substation.

As a result, parts of Shivajinagar, Aundh, Ganeshkhind, Senapati Bapat Road, Model Colony and nearby areas lost power from 12.25pm.

Officials said supply to these areas was restored around 1.50pm. The power supply to the Pune Metro from the Ganeshkhind EHV substation was also briefly affected.

MSETCL isolates faulty section

MSETCL officials were deployed to isolate the damaged section of the substation and restore the remaining system. At the same time, MSEDCL used alternative routes to restore electricity to consumers.

The incident also affected the Ambethan and Talegaon 132-kV substations.

Power supply to the Ambethan substation was restored around 4.20pm. The disruption affected an estimated 1,500 industrial units in the area.

At Talegaon, MSEDCL restored residential power through an alternative line from Khopoli. Industrial consumers continued to face restrictions due to technical limitations.

Officials said power supply had since been fully restored to all consumers dependent on the Talegaon substation.

Repair and restoration work at the Chinchwad substation is continuing, officials said.