Two-Wheeler Bursts Into Flames In Lalbaug A Day Before Ganesh Chaturthi | Video | X @gallinews

A two-wheeler caught fire in Lalbaug on Sunday, a day before Ganesh Chaturthi, causing a brief alert in the area.

The incident took place when there was relatively little traffic and not many people were present around the spot. Security personnel stationed nearby intervened and extinguished the fire.

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The rider’s condition remains unclear, and it is yet to be ascertained whether the person sustained any injuries in the incident. Further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited.

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