Ganeshotsav Rush On Konkan Routes: Panvel RTO Urges Motorists To Use Black Spot App | Representative Image/ Canva

Navi Mumbai: With thousands of devotees and workers expected to travel towards Konkan during Ganeshotsav, the Panvel Regional Transport Office (RTO) has urged motorists to use its ‘Black Spot RTO Panvel’ mobile application to receive advance warnings about accident-prone stretches and other hazardous locations.

Traffic is expected to surge on the Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Goa highways as well as other routes leading to Konkan during the festival. The RTO has launched the awareness drive to encourage motorists to identify dangerous stretches before beginning their journey and exercise greater caution while approaching them.

The app provides information about identified accident-prone locations, dangerous curves and other potentially hazardous areas. It also alerts motorists as they approach a black spot, enabling them to slow down and take necessary precautions, officials said.

The ‘Black Spot RTO Panvel’ app is available free on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The RTO has advised motorists to download the application before starting their journey and use it while travelling.

The department has also appealed to motorists to adhere to speed limits and avoid dangerous overtaking. Car occupants have been urged to wear seat belts, while two-wheeler riders must wear helmets.

Motorists have also been warned against driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Those feeling tired or drowsy have been advised to stop at a safe location and resume their journey only after getting adequate rest.

“Drive safely to double the joy of Bappa’s arrival and reach home safely with your family,” the RTO said in its appeal.

The road safety campaign has also been extended to the Panvel Municipal Corporation area, where garbage collection vehicles are being used to spread awareness among motorists and residents ahead of Ganeshotsav.

The Panvel RTO and Raigad district administration are also using 98.3 FM to appeal to Ganesh devotees and those travelling to Konkan to follow traffic rules and exercise caution on the highways during the festival.

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