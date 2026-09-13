Bhiwandi: 4 Booked For Allegedly Dumping Suspected Hazardous Chemical Into Drain; 'Water' Cited On Tax Invoice | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi: The Narpoli police have registered a case against four persons, including a tanker driver, for allegedly dumping a suspected hazardous chemical into a drain in Bhiwandi without BNCMC permission. The accused are also alleged to have prepared a tax invoice describing the consignment as water while the liquid being discharged was reportedly light pink in colour and emitted a strong foul odour.

According to the police the incident took place at around 2.45 am on September 10, 2026, near Akay Turf and Play Zone at Mavji Compound in Bhandari Compound. The drain is located opposite a dumping ground and in front of Shrikar Dyeing Company.

Police said a tanker bearing registration number MH 43 U 9119 was allegedly used to discharge the suspected chemical into the drain with the help of a diesel engine pump.

The matter came to light after local residents reportedly noticed the foul-smelling liquid being dumped and raised an alarm. According to preliminary information, the suspected chemical was allegedly transported from Khadus in Wada taluka district Palghar and brought to Bhiwandi for disposal in the city's drainage system.

The police have named tanker driver Manoj Kumar Vidyanand Ram (41), Siddh Narayan Kate (51), an operator of Dodia Chemical Tex Pvt Ltd, and Mohammad Imtiaz, among others, in the case.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly acted in connivance to discharge the chemical without obtaining permission from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).

Police have expressed concern that the discharge of the suspected chemical could contaminate public water sources and water bodies and pose a potential risk to public health. The exact nature and composition of the liquid are yet to be established as part of the investigation.

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A case has been registered at the Narpoli police station under Crime Register No. 1025/2026 and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 318(4), 279, 280 and 3(5).

The tanker driver has been served a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita police said.

Assistant Police Inspector Prakash Dinkar is investigating the case. The police are now probing the nature and source of the liquid, the allegation that a tax invoice was prepared describing it as water, and the circumstances under which it was allegedly transported and discharged into the drain. Further investigation is underway.

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