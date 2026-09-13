Bhiwandi: Medical Representative Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor | AI Representational Image

Thane: The Narpoli Police have taken a 26-year-old medical representative into custody following grave allegations of long-term sexual assault against a minor student in Bhiwandi.

The accused, identified as Amit Ramdavan Prajapati, a resident of Kasheli, was arrested after an investigation revealed a pattern of severe abuse and threats spanning over a year.

Allegations of prolonged abuse

According to the police complaint, the suspect repeatedly assaulted the victim over the course of a year while issuing continuous threats to silence the survivor's family.

Upon discovering the ongoing abuse, the family was allegedly offered a financial bribe of ₹6 lakh by the accused in an attempt to suppress the matter and prevent legal action.

FIR registered after intervention

Facing intense pressure and bribery attempts, the family sought the urgent assistance of social activist Dr. Binu Varghese.

Following Dr. Varghese's direct intervention in bringing the matter to senior police officials, the Narpoli Police registered a First Information Report (FIR).

The FIR includes stringent provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape and criminal intimidation, along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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Further investigation underway

Authorities confirmed that attempting to bribe or intimidate victims to suppress a report of child sexual abuse constitutes an independent criminal offence of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

The suspect remains in police custody and is scheduled to be produced before the local magistrate court for remand proceedings as further investigation continues.

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