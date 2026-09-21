Rohit Sharma Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja With Wife; Fans Chant ‘Rohit, Rohit’ Ahead Of India vs West Indies ODIs | VIDEO

Former India captain Rohit Sharma visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Sunday along with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, to seek blessings during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. The couple’s appearance drew significant attention from devotees, with fans chanting “Rohit, Rohit” as they made their way towards the flower-adorned idol amid the packed pandal.

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Rohit Seeks Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja

In viral videos from the pandal, Rohit folded his hands before the deity and offered prayers, taking a quiet devotional moment amid the bustling celebrations. He stayed close to Ritika, holding her hand, as the couple navigated the dense crowd, with security and devotees surrounding them.

The sight of the India star immediately caught the attention of fans at the pandal. Chants of “Rohit, Rohit” echoed through the venue as devotees and cricket supporters tried to catch a glimpse of the Mumbai-born cricketer.

Lalbaugcha Raja remains one of Mumbai’s most prominent Ganpati idols and draws thousands of devotees during the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival. Rohit’s visit added a sporting touch to the city’s annual celebrations.

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Rohit back in action for West Indies ODIs

The visit comes ahead of India’s upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, giving Rohit a brief break from the cricketing spotlight to participate in a cherished Mumbai tradition. The veteran batter continues to enjoy a strong connection with Mumbai, where his cricketing journey began and where he has built a massive fan following.

There has been a lot of debate surrounding Rohit's future in recent times despite the former captain scoring a century at Lord's in his final ODI. He will be in action against the West Indies, with the ODI series kicking off on September 27 in Kerala.