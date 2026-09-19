'Kya Show Banaya Hai': Rohit Sharma’s TV Debut ‘Family Full House’ Gets Thumbs-Up From Netizens

Former India captain Rohit Sharma stepped into a new arena on Saturday as his much-awaited television debut, ‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’, premiered on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The family game show marked Sharma’s first major outing as the host of an entertainment programme, with the cricketer bringing his trademark humour and candid personality to the small screen.

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Shreyas Iyer, Kunal Khemu feature in first episode

The opening episode featured several familiar faces from cricket and entertainment, including Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Abhishek Nayar and actor Kunal Khemu. Their interactions with Sharma formed a key part of the episode, adding a mix of cricket-related anecdotes, humour and family-oriented entertainment.

The premiere gave viewers a glimpse of Sharma away from the cricket field, as he interacted with guests and took part in the show’s games and conversations. His relaxed presence and familiar style of banter quickly became a talking point among viewers, with social media users sharing clips and reactions following the episode.

Netizens give big thumbs up

Soon after the episode aired, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from Rohit Sharma fans and television viewers. Many users praised the cricketer’s natural screen presence and comic timing, while others welcomed the opportunity to see a different side of the star outside the cricketing arena.

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‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’ airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The show combines games, celebrity interactions and conversations, giving viewers a different look at the cricketer as he takes on his latest role as a television host.