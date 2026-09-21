 Mumbai Cardiologist Spots Cockroach On Dinner Table In Resto At JW Marriott; Tags Tukaram Mundhe On Social Media
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Mumbai Cardiologist Spots Cockroach On Dinner Table In Resto At JW Marriott; Tags Tukaram Mundhe On Social Media

Fortis Healthcare chairman Dr Ashok Seth raised hygiene concerns after allegedly spotting a baby cockroach on his table at Romano restaurant in Mumbai's JW Marriott, Sahar. Seth said the incident on Saturday night ruined his appetite and he left without finishing dinner. He tagged FSSAI and Maharashtra Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. JW Marriott has not responded so far.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, September 21, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
Mumbai Cardiologist Spots Cockroach On Dinner Table In Resto At JW Marriott; Tags Tukaram Mundhe On Social Media
Mumbai Cardiologist Spots Cockroach On Dinner Table In Resto At JW Marriott; Tags Tukaram Mundhe On Social Media |

Mumbai: Noted cardiologist and Fortis Healthcare chairman Dr Ashok Seth raised hygiene concerns at Mumbai's JW Marriott hotel after spotting a baby cockroach running around his dinner table at the hotel's Romano restaurant.

Dr Seth was dining at the five-star hotel in Sahar on Saturday evening when he noticed the cockroach moving around near the dishes on his table. He shared details of the incident on X on Sunday evening, posting a sarcastic note about the unexpected visitor.

“Look who came for dinner unexpectedly. 'Roachie' - a baby cockroach was on our table wanting to share our dinner at the Romano restaurant at JW Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai, Saturday night!!!” Dr Seth wrote. Taking a lighter but pointed tone, he added, “Despite our persuasion, 'Roachie' refused to leave. Maybe wanted pizza and not pasta.”

Dr Seth said the presence of the cockroach affected his appetite and prompted him to leave the restaurant without completing his dinner. “But he (the cockroach) really took our appetite away. We left,” he wrote.

The incident comes amid growing scrutiny over hygiene and food safety standards at restaurants and hotels. Dr Seth also tagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), JW Marriott and Maharashtra Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe in his post.

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Dr Seth Lauds Mundhe's Efforts

Referring to Mundhe's recent actions against alleged hygiene and food safety violations, Dr Seth wrote, “Thankfully we are in Mr Mundhe's territory and he most likely will look into this also.” Mundhe has gained attention for his enforcement drives involving food establishments and other premises over hygiene and food safety concerns.

The post has drawn attention to food hygiene standards at one of Mumbai's prominent luxury hotels. However, there has been no response from JW Marriott regarding the incident so far. Dr Seth's post did not mention whether any inspection or action was later carried out at the hotel.

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