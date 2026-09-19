Ganpati Meets Food Safety! Navi Mumbai Pandal Honours Tukaram Mundhe's FDA Work With Unique Ganesh Decor Theme

Navi Mumbai Ganpati pandal creates a unique theme around Tukaram Mundhe | Image Courtesy: Farooq Syed

Ganeshotsav in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is known for turning pandals into spaces where devotion meets creativity. This year, one Navi Mumbai mandal has taken that idea in a rather unusual direction, using its Ganpati decoration to spotlight food safety and the public work of Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

The installation at Siddhivinayak Ganpati Mandal in Sector 3, Airoli, places Lord Ganesha at the centre, while the surrounding décor visually focuses on Mundhe’s work and recent FDA actions.

Check it out below:

Unique Ganpati theme with a public message

The pandal uses newspaper-style panels, photographs and visual references to Mundhe’s public activities around the idol. A large cutout representing the commissioner is also placed prominently within the setup, giving the pandal a distinctive storytelling element.

According to the details shared about the concept, the theme highlights the FDA’s focus on hygiene and food-safety standards, particularly in restaurants and other food-related businesses.

The installation comes as Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 continues across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The 10-day festival began on September 14 and will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on September 25.

Spotlight on food hygiene

Mundhe, an IAS officer from Maharashtra, currently serves as the Commissioner of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration. His department oversees food and drug safety regulations, including inspections and action against establishments found violating applicable standards.

The pandal’s concept draws attention to this aspect of his work, with the surrounding visuals documenting his public activities and FDA-related actions.

Rather than keeping the decoration limited to traditional festive motifs, the organisers have used the Ganpati celebration as a backdrop for a message around cleanliness, hygiene and responsible food practices.

With its mix of devotion, public-interest messaging and visual storytelling, the Airoli pandal has added another unusual theme to this year’s colourful Ganeshotsav celebrations.