Mukesh, Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Seek Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 Blessings, Join Evening Aarti: WATCH

Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 | YouTube

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai continue to draw some of the city’s biggest names, and the Ambani family was among the devotees at Lalbaugcha Raja. Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visited the iconic pandal to seek Bappa’s blessings, with the trio joining the prayers and performing aarti during their visit.

Watch the video below:

Ambani family offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja 2026

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani arrived at the revered Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai with his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant on Thursday. The family was seen participating in the festivities and offering prayers before the idol.

Visuals from their visit showed the trio immersed in devotion as they stood before Bappa and sought blessings. Mukesh Ambani, Anant and Radhika also joined the aarti together, marking their visit with a traditional prayer ritual.

Mukesh Ambani opted for a classic traditional look for the religious outing. He wore a crisp white kurta-pyjama, pairing it with a navy blue Nehru jacket for a subtle yet elegant festive appearance.

Meanwhile, Anant went for a brighter ethnic ensemble in an orange kurta-pyjama. He layered it with a traditional jacket featuring intricate embroidery and elaborate motifs, giving his look a richly festive finish.

Radhika, on the other hand, chose a soft colour palette, wearing an embroidered baby-blue kurta with pink pyjamas. She accessorised the outfit with a traditional necklace and stud earrings. Her hair was styled in neat, middle-parted braids, while she kept her beauty look completely natural and appeared to go makeup-free for the visit.

Anant Ambani’s earlier Lalbaugcha Raja visit

This was not Anant's first Lalbaugcha Raja visit during Ganeshotsav 2026. He had visited the iconic idol on Wednesday, September 17, on the fourth day of the festival, to seek blessings from Bappa.

Videos from that visit showed Anant arriving at the pandal in a vibrant red kurta. He was seen standing before the idol and offering prayers as a large gathering of devotees surrounded the pandal.