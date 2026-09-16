Nita Ambani Glows In Regal Green Saree, Radhika Merchant Dances In Gulal Look At Family's Ganpati Visarjan – Watch

The Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations came full circle with a vibrant visarjan procession in Mumbai. On September 15, the family stepped out to bid farewell to their beloved Antilia Cha Raja, with music, dancing, traditional rituals and plenty of festive energy filling the streets. Among the memorable moments were Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s traditional looks, which brought an elegant fashion touch to the celebrations.

Ambani family joins Antilia Cha Raja Ganesh Visarjan

Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were among the family members seen participating in the visarjan procession. The atmosphere was anything but quiet, with the family and guests joining in the celebrations as the Ganpati idol was taken for immersion.

Videos from the procession showed Anant and Radhika dancing amid the festivities, while Radhika was seen enjoying the celebrations as gulal covered her outfit and face. The family had earlier welcomed Lord Ganesha at Antilia, their Mumbai residence, with a grand celebration attended by friends, colleagues and guests.

Nita Ambani stuns in regal green saree

For the visarjan, philanthropist Nita Ambani opted for a rich green silk saree that brought a classic, regal touch to her festive appearance. The saree featured a broad silver-toned border with intricate detailing, and was paired with a matching green blouse.

Her jewellery included a traditional black-beaded statement necklace and matching green earrings, while a small bindi and sindoor completed the traditional styling. Her hair was pulled back neatly and decorated with a white gajra, adding a fresh floral element to the rich saree.

Radhika Merchant’s festive pink look gets gulal twist

Radhika Merchant complemented the festive atmosphere in a blush-pink traditional ensemble featuring delicate embellishments and a subtle shimmer. The Ambani choti bahu kept the rest of her styling simple, with her hair tied back and decorated with flowers. Subtle jewellery and minimal makeup ensured the embellished outfit remained the focal point.

But as the procession got livelier, Radhika’s look took on an entirely different festive character. She was seen dancing with gulal covering her, capturing the colourful spirit of Ganpati visarjan.

Radhika had also earlier paid tribute to Lord Ganesha through a classical dance performance, dressed in a traditional Kanjeevaram look, adding another cultural highlight to the family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.