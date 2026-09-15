Radhika Merchant Honours Lord Ganesha Through Classical Dance, Wows In Kanjeevaram And Etheral Jewels For Antilia Cha Raja Celebration

Radhika Merchant pays tribute to Lord Ganesha with dance performance | Instagram

Radhika Merchant gave us more than just a festive fashion moment this Ganesh Chaturthi. Celebrating Antilia Cha Raja with a star-studded gathering on September 14 in Mumbai, the choti bahu of the Ambani family took centre stage for a graceful classical dance performance dedicated to Lord Ganesha, looking every bit the part in a jewel-pink Kanjeevaram ensemble.

Take a look:

Radhika Merchant’s classical dance tribute in Kanjeevaram

A viral video from the celebration showed Radhika performing a traditional Indian classical dance as a tribute to Lord Ganesha. She was joined by a supporting troupe dressed in elegant white-and-gold ensembles, while Radhika stole the spotlight in her vibrant pink-and-gold ensemble custom-crafted by designer Manish Malhotra.

For the occasion, the ace couturier reimagined the classic Kanjeevaram specifically around Radhika's performance. Instead of a conventional six-yard saree, the custom handwoven Kanjeevaram silk was constructed as a pre-stitched skirt.

The design was particularly suited to Bharatanatyam movements. Its structured pleats were created to spread evenly as Radhika moved into the characteristic aramandi stance, allowing the fabric to open and flow in rhythm with her movements. According to Manish, the ensemble was richly adorned with gold zari, antique-gold marodi embroidery and zardozi accents.

Radhika's jewellery took the traditional look to the top notch. She adorned herself in multiple layers of traditional necklaces along with statement earrings, creating a heavily embellished frame around her face and neckline. A matha patti with maang tikka and a nose pin added another classic touch, while an ornate kamarbandh accentuated the waist and stacks of bangles completed the jewellery styling.

Her beauty look was equally elegant with a luminous base, defined eyes, flushed cheeks, highlighted glow and nude lips, while her hair was neatly styled and decorated with flowers, reinforcing the classical dancer aesthetic.