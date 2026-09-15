Nita Ambani’s Gigantic Shoulder-To-Shoulder Necklace Is Impossible To Ignore As She Welcomes Guests At Antilia Cha Raja In Mumbai

Nita Ambani at Antilia Cha Raja 2026 | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Ganpati celebrations at Antilia are never short on grandeur, and Nita Ambani made sure her festive fashion moment matched the occasion. As the Ambani family welcomed their beloved ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ in Mumbai, the celebrations brought together family, Bollywood celebrities and several guests for Ganpati darshan.

But amid the festivities and celebrity arrivals, it was Nita Ambani’s eyeballs-grabbing jewellery that had its own spotlight.

Nita Ambani flaunts massive neckpiece at Antilia Cha Raja

Nita Ambani oozed festive elegance in a rich silk saree, playing with a stunning orange-and-magenta two-tone palette. The vibrant drape was paired with an orange blouse, which almost took a backseat once the jewellery came into focus.

The star of the ensemble was undoubtedly her enormous, shoulder-to-shoulder bib necklace crafted with an elaborate mix of gold, diamonds, coloured gemstones and pearls. Built through multiple layers of intricate detailing, the necklace had a substantial presence around her neckline and created the kind of jewellery moment that immediately broke the internet.

She complemented the necklace with intricately designed gold earrings and traditional kaan pasha. Her wrists featured two gold-and-ruby kadas, alongside stacks of gold bangles that echoed the warm metallic tones of the necklace. Multiple statement rings added another layer of sparkle to the styling.

The entrepreneur and philanthropist kept her beauty look understated, allowing the jewellery and saree to remain the centre of attention. Her makeup featured a dewy glow, rosy cheeks, defined eyes and nude lips, creating a polished base without adding unnecessary drama.

Her hair was styled into a long, neat braid, finished with a small gajra detail tied towards the end. She rounded off the Ganpati look with a gold potli, keeping the accessory palette consistent with the jaw-dropping detailing of her jewellery.