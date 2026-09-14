Ambani Family Welcomes ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ On Ganesh Chaturthi 2026; Nita And Radhika Dance In Ethnic Looks At Grand Aagman

For the Ambanis, bringing Ganpati Bappa home is anything but ordinary. As Mumbai celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ambani family once again marked the occasion with a grand welcome for their beloved ‘Antilia Cha Raja’, complete with festive decorations, traditional fervour and plenty of glamour.

Ambanis bring Antilia Cha Raja 2026

On the evening of September 13, the family gathered at Antilia to welcome their Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The aagman was filled with the unmistakable energy of a Mumbai celebration, with a procession featuring marigold flowers, elaborate lighting and grand decorations.

Videos circulating on paparazzi pages offered glimpses of the lavish setup outside the Ambani residence. From vibrant floral arrangements to illuminated installations, the celebrations reflected the family’s elaborate approach to marking festivals.

Nita Ambani’s traditional red look

Nita Ambani embraced the festive mood in a stunning red traditional ensemble. She kept the look rooted in classic Indian style, pairing the vibrant outfit with gold jewellery. A layered necklace and statement earrings added a regal finishing touch, perfectly complementing the grandeur of the occasion.

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani keep it festive in orange

Radhika Merchant opted for a bright orange ethnic ensemble featuring intricate embroidery and traditional detailing, giving it a rich and celebratory finish.

Rather than going overboard with accessories, Radhika allowed the embroidered outfit to shine with statement earrings and bangles. Her hair was neatly tied back for an elegant and fuss-free finish.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani was also seen alongside Radhika, joining in the Ganpati celebrations in a coordinated festive look. He opted for an orange kurta paired with a Nehru jacket, complementing Radhika’s bright ethnic ensemble.