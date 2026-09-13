Mumbaicha Raja 2026 First Look: Grand Balancing Ganpati Idol Unveiled In Ganesh Galli – See Inside Visuals

Mumbaicha Raja 2026 first look revealed | Image Courtesy: Salman Ansari/FPJ

With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, Mumbai is already buzzing with the familiar excitement of Bappa’s arrival. Amid the grand aagman celebrations and much-awaited idol reveals, the first look of Mumbaicha Raja 2026 has now given devotees another reason to stop and take notice.

Take a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbaicha Raja 2026

The iconic Ganpati idol of the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Ganesh Galli was unveiled on Sunday, September 13, offering a glimpse of this year’s elaborate concept. The highlight of Mumbaicha Raja 2026 is undoubtedly its dramatic balancing pose. Ganpati is seen standing on one leg, with the other raised.

Adding to the visual drama, Ganpati is positioned above a large pink flower. A striking blue hand emerges from below, supporting the flower and creating the illusion of the entire composition being held in balance.

Mumbaicha Raja 2026 | Image Courtesy: Salman Ansari/FPJ

The idol is dressed in a traditional dhoti and adorned with elaborate jewellery, including large gold necklaces and an ornate golden mukut. The rich embellishments further enhance the grandeur of the central idol.

The surrounding décor takes the concept into a more theatrical space. Hanging bells, clouds and mountain-inspired elements form the backdrop, while ornate musical-art panels line the sides of the setup. Together, these details create an immersive devotional setting around the balancing Ganpati.

Ganpati Aagman builds across Mumbai

Mumbaicha Raja’s first look comes as several other much-awaited Ganpati idols have also made their grand aagman or unveiled their first looks, setting the mood for the festive celebrations across Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled its grand first look on September 11. With Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 beginning on Monday, September 14, the city is now gearing up for days of celebrations, darshan and Bappa’s festive spirit.