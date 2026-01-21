Maghi Ganpati 2026: Must-Visit Pandals In Mumbai On This Auspicious Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | January 21, 2026
Ganesh Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu Religion. It is also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, and Varad Chaturthi.
The sacred festival honours the birth of Lord Ganesh. On this auspicious day, visit some of the beautiful Ganpati pandals in Mumbai, which are mentioned in the next slides:
Mumbai's road came alive as thousands of devotees welcomed Carter Cha Raja. The 35-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesh is a must-visit destination.
Celebrate Mumbai's Maghi Ganpati 2026 with the divine arrival of Charkop Cha Raja. It is a revered Ganpati mandal in Mumbai’s Charkop area, known for its beautifully crafted idol and strong community participation.
Malad cha Peshwa is a popular Ganpati mandal in Mumbai, admired for its grand idol, disciplined arrangements, and devotional atmosphere that attracts devotees during major Ganesh festivals.
Poisar Cha Mahaganpati is a well-known Mumbai Ganpati mandal, celebrated for its majestic idol, vibrant decorations, and deep-rooted devotion that draws large crowds of devotees.
Mumbaicha Raja was established in 1928; it is among Mumbai's oldest Ganesh pandals. The 20256 idol was recently unveiled. Known for its artistic decor, it recreates notable temples.
