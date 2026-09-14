Genelia Deshmukh Goes Full Maharashtrian Mood For Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 In Vibrant Saree, Layers Of Gold Necklaces 

Genelia Deshmukh’s Ganesh Chaturthi look | Instagram

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 is bringing out some of the most vibrant festive looks, and Genelia Deshmukh is clearly in the mood to celebrate in colour. The actress marked the festival with her family on September 14, sharing a glimpse of the occasion in a stunning Maharashtrian-inspired traditional look.

Check it out below:

Genelia Deshmukh stuns in traditional style for Ganesh Chaturthi

For the festive day, Genelia oozed Maharashtrian elegance in a saree that immediately caught attention with its dramatic colour combination. Deep red, hot pink and bright yellow came together in broad sections, giving the traditional drape a playful, colour-blocked design.

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The saree featured wide geometric bands in yellow and pink, while its woven border added more intricate detailing in red and gold. The pallu introduced a softer traditional touch with lotus motifs, breaking up the graphic colour palette and adding to the festive feel.

The actress paired it with a matching red blouse featuring elbow-length sleeves and a rounded neckline. The blouse kept the front relatively classic, while the back added a more contemporary element with an open-back design, slim tie-up strings and a contrasting gold-toned detail.

The jewellery was where Genelia fully embraced the traditional mood. She adorned several layers of gold necklaces, beginning with a closer-fitting choker and followed by longer pieces featuring ornate pendants. Traditional jhumka-style earrings, ear cuffs, statement rings and stacked green glass bangles with gold bangles and embellished kadas completed the look.

For beauty, Genelia kept things elegant rather than overly dramatic. Her eyes were defined with a winged eyeliner, while softly flushed cheeks and a rosy lip added a fresh finish. A small red bindi and a sleek bun adorned with white lotus brought in another unmistakably traditional detail.

Meanwhile, her husband Ritesh Deshmukh and their two children complemented the occasion in coordinated traditional outfits. The trio opted for multi-toned floral ensembles, with their kurta-pyjama looks paired with Nehru jackets.