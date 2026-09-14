Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 Guide: Darshan Timings, How To Book Online Tickets And VIP Pass Prices To See Mumbai’s Grand Idol In-Person

Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 | Instagram

Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav is incomplete without a visit to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. With thousands of devotees on their way to the popular pandal, knowing the darshan timings and ticket details can make your visit easier. Here’s everything you need to know about seeing Lalbaugcha Raja in person during Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 darshan date and timings

The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on September 11, ahead of the festival. The darshan began on September 14, 2026, and will continue till September 25, 2026.

Devotees can seek blessings through different darshan options at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

General Darshan: Usually begins around 5:00 AM.

Mukh Darshan: The queue generally starts around 6:00 AM and continues through the day.

Charan Sparsha Darshan: The queue also generally begins around 6:00 AM and continues through the day.

The two main experiences are Mukh Darshan, where devotees can view the idol’s face, and Charan Sparsha Darshan, which allows devotees to touch the idol’s feet.

Lalbaugcha Raja VIP darshan tickets price 2026

Regular darshan is for free. The mandal does not charge an official fee for standard Mukh Darshan or Charan Sparsha Darshan.

For 2026, the mandal has not officially announced a price for paid VIP tickets. A public paid VIP darshan booking option is also not currently listed on the official Lalbaugcha Raja website for Ganeshotsav 2026.

How to book Lalbaugcha Raja darshan ticket online?

If online booking is made available, devotees can follow these steps:

Visit the official Lalbaugcha Raja website.

Register or log in using your mobile number.

Go to Online Booking Services → Darshan Ticket Booking.

Choose the darshan type, date and available time slot.

Enter your personal details, including name, age, gender, address, mobile number, email and ID proof.

Complete the payment through UPI, net banking or card.

The booking confirmation will be sent to your registered mobile number or email.

Carry a digital or printed copy of the ticket when visiting for darshan.

Note: Based on the information available for 2026, a public paid booking option has not yet been listed.

How to take Lalbaugcha Raja darshan offline passes?

For offline booking, devotees can follow these steps:

Visit the temple ticket counter in Mumbai.

Fill out the darshan form with your personal information and ID proof.

Select the preferred date, slot and darshan category, depending on availability.

Make the payment at the counter.

Collect the ticket confirmation slip or SMS.

Carry your ticket and valid ID proof when you visit.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2026: What devotees should know

Whether you choose Mukh Darshan or hope to get Charan Sparsha Darshan, planning ahead can help you navigate the crowds during the 10-day celebrations. Since official 2026 VIP pricing and paid booking availability have not been announced, devotees should check the mandal’s official booking information before making any payment.