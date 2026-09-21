Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh Visit Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 Barefoot Amid Huge Crowd, Actress Stuns In Purple Ethnic Look - Watch

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia visit Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 | Instagram

Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav continues to see a steady stream of celebrities heading to the city’s famous pandals for Bappa’s darshan. Joining the festive rush, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja, arriving barefoot and making their way through a massive crowd gathered at the iconic pandal.

Riteish and Genelia offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

Videos from their visit showed the couple walking barefoot towards the pandal as devotees waited for their turn to seek darshan. They were accompanied by police personnel and members of the organising team as they navigated the packed premises.

Genelia was seen carrying coconuts to offer to Bappa. The couple then offered their prayers and sought blessings from one of Mumbai’s prominent Ganpati idols.

Their visit joined the list of several prominent names that have made their way to Lalbaugcha Raja during the 2026 celebrations. Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Sharma and the Ambani family are among those who have also visited the pandal this festive season.

Genelia stuns in purple, Riteish keeps it classic in white

For the darshan, Genelia opted for a rich purple Anarkali kurta featuring subtle floral embroidery. She paired it with matching pyjamas and a coordinating dupatta, keeping the overall ensemble traditional and elegant.

She accessorised the outfit with oversized oxidised silver jhumkas and completed the look with understated makeup and a bindi. Her hair was left open, with soft bangs framing her face.

Riteish, meanwhile, accompanied his wife in a traditional white kurta-pyjama featuring subtle yellow embroidery. His understated festive outfit complemented Genelia’s brighter purple ensemble as the couple made their way through the crowded pandal.

Lalbaugcha Raja’s 2026 theme

A Mumbai Ganpati experience is often considered incomplete without a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. Established in 1934 by the Koli community, the iconic pandal continues to attract huge crowds every year.

For the 2026 celebrations, the setup draws inspiration from Mahadev, with a giant trishul taking centre stage. Temple-inspired entrances, elaborate architectural details and bright lighting add to the grandeur of the festive installation.