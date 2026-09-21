 Jackie Shroff Seeks Blessings Of Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2026, Offers Plant To Mumbai’s Grandest Idol – Watch
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Jackie Shroff Seeks Blessings Of Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2026, Offers Plant To Mumbai’s Grandest Idol – Watch

Jackie Shroff visited Mumbai’s Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani during Ganeshotsav 2026, seeking blessings from the idol. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, yellow scarf and red cap, he offered a plant and touched Bappa’s feet. The mandal, which traces its roots to 1920, is celebrating its 107th year, with this year’s idol inspired by Lord Venkateswara.

Aanchal CUpdated: Monday, September 21, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
Jackie Shroff Seeks Blessings Of Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2026, Offers Plant To Mumbai’s Grandest Idol – Watch
Jackie Shroff visits Mumbai’s Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani | Instagram

Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav continues to bring together devotees from all walks of life, and actor Jackie Shroff was among those who joined the city’s festive darshan rush. The actor recently visited the iconic Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, where he offered prayers and sought blessings from Bappa.

Watch the video below:

Jackie Shroff visits Mumbai's popular pandal

A video shared by the pandal showed Jackie Shroff making his way towards the idol. He kept his festive look traditional, wearing a white kurta-pyjama with a yellow scarf, a red cap and sleek sunglasses. A plant chain around his neck added his signature nature-loving touch to the ensemble.

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Upon reaching the idol, Jackie touched Bappa’s feet and offered his prayers. He also carried his familiar green plant, placing it near the idol as an offering. The organisers later presented him with fruits, flowers and prasad.

About Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is among Mumbai’s longstanding Ganeshotsav celebrations, with its history dating back to 1920. In 2026, the mandal is marking its 107th year, continuing its annual tradition as thousands of devotees visit for darshan.

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This year, the Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani idol draws inspiration from Lord Venkateswara, bringing a distinctly traditional and devotional element to the celebrations. The iconic pandal remains one of the prominent destinations during Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav, attracting devotees as well as familiar faces from the entertainment industry.

With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations continuing across Mumbai, Jackie’s visit added another celebrity moment to the festive season while keeping the focus firmly on seeking Bappa’s blessings.

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