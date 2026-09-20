Suniel Shetty With Son Ahan Seeks Mumbai’s Iconic Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Darshan Amid Huge Crowd – Watch

Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty at Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani in Mumbai | Instagram

Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav is drawing devotees from across the city, and celebrities are no exception. Joining the festive rush, actor Suniel Shetty arrived with his son Ahan Shetty at one of Mumbai’s much-loved Ganpati pandals, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani.

Suniel and Ahan seek Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani blessings

A video shared by the pandal showed Suniel making his way through the gathering crowd as devotees waited in line for darshan. He opted for a beige kurta-pyjama paired with sunglasses, while Ahan, who joined later, kept his festive look youthful in an embroidered white kurta styled with denim jeans.

The duo offered prayers and sought blessings from the idol. They were also felicitated by the organisers during their visit, adding another special moment to their Ganeshotsav outing.

Watch the video below:

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani’s 107th year

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is among Mumbai’s longstanding Ganeshotsav celebrations, with its roots tracing back to 1920. The mandal is celebrating its 107th year in 2026, continuing its annual festivities with devotees turning up for darshan.

This year’s idol draws inspiration from Lord Venkateswara, giving the pandal’s celebrations a distinctly traditional and devotional character. With Mumbai deep in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the iconic pandal continues to attract large crowds, including familiar faces from the entertainment world.