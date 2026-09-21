Who Is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay Professor Booked In Sahil Wakode’s Death Case

Who Is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay Professor Named In FIR After Student Sahil Wakode’s Death | LinkedIn

Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, a faculty member in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering (DESE) at IIT Bombay, has come under scrutiny following the death of second-year student Sahil Wakode and the protests that followed on the institute campus.

Doolla has been associated with IIT Bombay for more than 15 years and has held several academic and administrative positions at the institute. His academic work focuses on power systems, smart grids, microgrids, renewable-energy integration and energy efficiency. IIT Bombay's faculty profile lists his research interests as including smart grids, microgrids, converter topologies and control, communication protocols for power systems, distributed energy resources and power-system operation and control.

He is currently listed by IIT Bombay as Dean (Administrative Affairs) and a professor in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering.

"इस इंस्टिट्यूट में जातिवाद होता है" 🔥🔥



यह बयान IIT Bombay की एक स्टूडेंट का है, यह डायरेक्टर के सामने बोल रही है, अब भी नहीं मानोगे मनु की औलादों,



मनु की औलादों को लगता है, जातिवाद नामक कोई समस्या है ही नहीं, उनको लगता है मनु की व्यवस्था बेहतरीन थी, शूद्र को पढ़ने का अधिकार… pic.twitter.com/EVRhS0Qrwe — Ravi Parmar (@raviparmarIN) September 21, 2026

Suryanarayana Doolla’s Academic Background

Doolla completed his B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from Nagarjuna University in 2000. He then pursued an M.Tech in Energy Systems Engineering at IIT Bombay, completing the programme in 2002.

He subsequently completed his PhD in Power Systems from IIT Delhi. IIT Bombay's official faculty profile records his doctoral qualification as a PhD in Power System from IIT Delhi, awarded in 2007.

Before joining IIT Bombay, Doolla worked in the power and technology sectors. His professional experience included a stint with Power Research and Development Consultants Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru and work with Machine 2 Machine in Hyderabad.

He also worked as a lecturer at CRR College of Engineering in Eluru earlier in his career.

Research On Smart Grids And Power Systems

Doolla's research career has largely centred on modern power-system technologies.

His areas of interest include:

Smart grids

Microgrids

Renewable and distributed energy integration

Converter topologies and control

Power-system communication protocols

Power-system operation and control

Energy efficiency

His IIT Bombay profile lists research publications in these areas and also shows courses taught by him, including Distributed Generation and Microgrids, Basic Electrical Engineering and Energy Engineering.

His Administrative Roles At IIT Bombay

Doolla's association with IIT Bombay has extended beyond teaching and research.

He served as Dean of Student Affairs from March 2023 to July 2026, according to the professional profile information provided by Doolla. IIT Bombay's records also identify him as having served as Dean of Student Affairs.

He subsequently took charge as Dean of Administrative Affairs. IIT Bombay's current institute-functionaries page lists him in the position, along with his official institute contact details.

His administrative responsibilities have included working on matters related to student and institutional affairs. He has also been associated with the organisation of major entrance examinations conducted by IIT Bombay, including JEE Advanced, UCEED and CEED, according to information about his institutional responsibilities.

Teaching And Research Recognitions

Doolla has received several recognitions during his academic career.

These include the IIT Bombay Excellence in Teaching Award in 2017, the Prof. S.P. Sukhatme Excellence in Teaching Award in 2021 and a Young Faculty Award in 2009. He has also received recognition through IEEE-related awards and fellowships.

His work in power systems and microgrid technologies has resulted in research publications and collaborations in the field.

Why Is Suryanarayana Doolla In The News?

Doolla came into focus following the death of 20-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode on September 18, 2026.

According to IIT Bombay's account, Wakode was found using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination. The institute said the student had uploaded the examination question paper to an AI platform to seek answers. Doolla was the course instructor and was invigilating the examination.

The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum subsequently said Doolla was carrying out his responsibilities in accordance with the institute's Senate-approved academic policies when he reported the alleged examination malpractice.

IIT Bombay has said Wakode was subsequently counselled by the instructor and the Head of Department and was assured that the examination incident would not adversely affect his academic career. The institute has maintained that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him before his death.

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum Backs Doolla

Amid the protests and allegations surrounding the death of Sahil Wakode, the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum issued a statement on September 20 expressing solidarity with Professor Suryanarayana Doolla.

The Faculty Forum, a formal body through which IIT Bombay faculty members voice their views to the institute and other bodies, said Doolla had been discharging his duties in accordance with the institute’s Senate-approved academic policies. It also offered condolences to Wakode’s family.

According to the statement, Doolla was the course instructor and was invigilating the mid-semester examination from 11 am to 1 pm on September 18 when he observed a student allegedly in unauthorised possession and use of a smartphone during the exam.

The Faculty Forum said Doolla reported the alleged academic malpractice to the institute authorities for further action, describing this as part of the institute-approved procedure.

“We strongly express our solidarity with our colleague Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla,” the forum said, adding that it was distressed over what it described as the tarnishing of his reputation.

The statement was issued by Professor Rajkumar S. Pant, president of the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum. The forum's account represents the faculty body's position on Doolla's actions; allegations made by Wakode's family and the police investigation remain separate matters.

Allegations By Student’s Family

Wakode's family has made allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination. A police case was registered following the family's complaint, and the allegations are under investigation. IIT Bombay has denied allegations of caste discrimination and has disputed claims concerning the circumstances and disciplinary action following the examination incident.

The investigation into Wakode's death has subsequently been taken over by the Mumbai Crime Branch, according to reports.