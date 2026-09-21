'If A Student Is Caught Cheating, It Is Normal To Admonish Him': Cong Leader Shama Mohamed Backs IIT Bombay Professor After Student Suicide

Mumbai: Congress national spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed has backed IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla following the death of student Sahil Wakode by suicide, saying that admonishing a student caught cheating during an examination was a normal disciplinary practice. In a post on X, Mohamed said students who faced caste-based harassment should approach the SC/ST department, while also calling for mental health therapists in colleges to support students.

“In this suicide, I stand with Professor Doolla,” Mohamed wrote, adding that teachers and parents had admonished her generation for wrongdoing, but that they were “mentally strong”. Her remarks come amid allegations by Wakode’s family that he faced caste-based harassment, which IIT Bombay has denied.

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‘If A Student Is Caught Cheating, It Is Normal To Admonish Him’

Reacting to the incident, Mohamed defended the professor’s reported handling of the examination, saying that it was normal for teachers to reprimand students caught cheating and ask them to leave the examination hall.

“If a student is caught cheating, it is normal to admonish him and ask him to leave the room,” she said.

Mohamed also said that if the student had been harassed because of his caste, he should have filed a complaint with the SC/ST department.

Reflecting on her own school years, the Congress leader said teachers and parents had reprimanded students for their mistakes, but argued that her generation had been mentally strong.

At the same time, she urged colleges to have mental health therapists to support students’ wellbeing.

What Happened During The IIT Bombay Examination?

The incident concerns Sahil Wakode, an IIT Bombay student who died by suicide hours after an examination on September 18, 2026.

According to the information provided, Professor Doolla reported Wakode for allegedly using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination and uploading exam questions to an AI tool.

The incident subsequently triggered allegations of caste-based harassment and questions about the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

Family Alleges Caste-Based Harassment, FIR Names Professor

Wakode’s family has alleged that he faced caste-based harassment and filed a police complaint invoking provisions of the SC/ST Act and abetment to suicide against the professor.

IIT Bombay, however, has denied allegations of discrimination and stated that no disciplinary action was taken against the student.

The allegations against Doolla remain distinct from Mohamed’s public support for the professor. The circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death and the allegations made by his family are subject to investigation.

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum Backs Professor

The controversy has also drawn a response from the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum, which issued a statement supporting Doolla and his handling of the examination incident.

The forum’s statement comes amid student protests and broader concerns over the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death.

Mohamed’s remarks add a political dimension to the controversy, with the Congress spokesperson defending the professor’s reported actions while also advocating for mental health support in educational institutions.

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