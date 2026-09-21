IIT-Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Final Rites Held In Yavatmal; Father To Meet Senior Mumbai Police Officials Over Investigation Update

IIT-Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Final Rites Held In Yavatmal; Father To Meet Senior Mumbai Police Officials Over Probe Update |

Mumbai: IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, 20, was taken to his hometown in Yavatmal after a post-mortem examination on Saturday. His parents performed his final rites on Sunday, advocate Nikhil Kamble said. Wakode’s father is expected to travel to Mumbai this week to meet the Joint Commissioner of Police and seek an update on the investigation.

Also Watch:





Speaking to the FPJ, advocate Kamble said, “The funeral was performed on Sunday. His father will come to Mumbai within the next three to four days. We will meet the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) and seek details about the investigation.”



Wakode, a second-year student of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay, was allegedly found dead by suicide in his single-occupancy room on the fourth floor of Hostel No. 4 at the Powai campus on September 18.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into Wakode’s death. Investigators will examine CCTV footage and the mobile phone seized from his room, police said. No arrest had been made in connection with the case till Sunday.



Meanwhile, at least 150 police personnel, including senior officers, were deployed at IIT Bombay as around 6,000 students staged a protest for nearly 10 hours following his death on Friday. The protest began around 7pm on Friday and continued until 5am on Saturday. Additional police personnel were deployed on campus on Sunday as a precautionary measure.





Police prevented protesting students from moving towards Adi Shankaracharya Marg, which connects to the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, around 7pm, an officer said. Campus exit gates were barricaded after around 70-80 students carrying placards gathered and appeared ready to stage a sit-in on the main road. Their number increased to around 6,000 within a few hours.



Personnel from Powai, Sakinaka, Meghwadi, Jogeshwari, Andheri and MIDC police stations were deployed on the campus. The deployment included Additional Commissioner of Police Abhinav Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade and three assistant commissioners of police, who, along with other personnel, managed the situation for more than 10 hours. Police were also deployed for the fifth-day Ganpati immersion arrangements on Saturday.