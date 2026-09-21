'Exam Is Not Bigger Than You': IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty’s Message To Students Amid IIT Bombay Student Death

‘You Are Not Carrying It Alone’: IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty’s Message To Students Amid IIT Bombay Student Death | X

Amid growing concerns over academic pressure and student well-being following the death of an IIT Bombay student, IIT Kharagpur Director Prof Suman Chakraborty has urged students to keep examinations and grades in perspective, reminding them that a single test does not define their abilities or future.

My dear students,



As you walk into your examination halls, remember this: an exam measures what you wrote on one day. It does not measure who you are or what you will become.



You earned your place at IIT Kharagpur through years of effort, and that strength has not left you.… pic.twitter.com/Qk471bWHX5 — IIT Kharagpur (@IITKgp) September 20, 2026

In a video message released ahead of examinations, Chakraborty told students that while exams are important, they should not be allowed to become a measure of their self-worth.

“An exam is indeed important, but it is not bigger than you. A grade is important, but it does not define you,” he said.

🚨BIG UPDAT OF IIT BOMBAY PROTEST.



IIT Bombay director has signed the demands document, which contains 18 points. The fight will continue until Sahil Wakode gets justice. pic.twitter.com/WUlKKfsua7 — Dhruvaa (@ripper_dhruvaa) September 20, 2026

The message comes days after the death by suicide of second-year IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode on September 18, following an incident during an examination. IIT Bombay said Wakode had been found using a mobile phone during the test and had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers. The institute said he was subsequently counselled by the instructor and Head of Department and assured that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. No disciplinary action had been initiated against him, the institute said.

‘A Poor Exam Is Not A Poor Life’

In his message, Chakraborty acknowledged that examinations can sometimes produce unexpected outcomes even when students have prepared sincerely.

“Sometimes you will surprise yourself very positively. And sometimes, despite sincere preparation, an exam may simply not go your way,” he said.

He asked students not to “catastrophise” a poor examination or disappointing grade, stressing that academic setbacks should not be viewed as judgments on a student's overall ability.

“A poor exam is not a poor life. A disappointing grade is not a verdict on your ability,” he said.

The IIT Kharagpur director also advised students to sleep adequately, eat properly and help their friends remain positive during the examination period.

“Walk into the exam hall with confidence and above all, with honesty,” he said.

‘Do Not Carry A Difficult Moment Alone’

Chakraborty further urged students to speak to someone if they find themselves overwhelmed, whether because of academic pressure or other difficulties.

“If at any point things seem overwhelming, academically or otherwise, please speak to someone,” he said. “Do not carry a difficult moment alone, simply because you believe you are expected to be strong.”

Addressing students facing particularly difficult circumstances, he said the institute would stand by them and help them find a way forward.

“As your director, imagine my hand on your shoulder to protect you. I will stand there to protect your dignity, to ensure fairness, and to help you find a way forward positively,” Chakraborty said.

He also reminded students that setbacks do not bring an end to their journey.

“Some of the strongest people you will meet in life are not those who never stumbled, but they are those who learnt how to rise after they stumbled,” he said.

IIT Bombay Student Death Sparks Campus Protests

Wakode's death has triggered protests at IIT Bombay, with students raising concerns over the circumstances surrounding the incident and seeking greater institutional accountability and mental-health support.

More than 400 students had gathered on campus following the death, after which the institute postponed its ongoing mid-semester examinations. The circumstances surrounding Wakode's death remain under investigation. His family has also made allegations of caste-based harassment, which IIT Bombay has denied. Police have registered a case in connection with the matter.

The protests continued for three days. On Sunday, IIT Bombay Director Prof Shireesh Kedare met the protesting students and signed an 18-point charter of demands. The demands include an independent inquiry, improvements in mental-health services, greater student representation and changes to aspects of the institute's disciplinary processes. The administration has indicated that due process would be followed on matters concerning specific individuals.

The details of the agreement are scheduled to be discussed with students at an open house on Monday.

‘No Single Grade Can Write The Story Of Your Future’

Chakraborty's message concluded with a broader reminder that academic performance is only one part of a student's life.

“No single exam can capture the full measure of your talent. No single grade can write the story of your future. No temporary hiccup should ever make you believe that your journey has come to an end,” he said.

He wished students well for their upcoming examinations and encouraged them to remain honest, cheerful and focused on moving forward.