IIT Bombay Replaces Ceiling Fans In Some Hostels During Renovation; Institute Says Move Not Linked To Recent Student Death |

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) is replacing ceiling fans in some hostel rooms with wall-mounted units as part of ongoing renovation work on the campus according to the students.

Move Draws Attention Amid Student Safety Concerns

The move has drawn attention amid concerns over student suicides at higher educational institutions, as similar changes have previously been introduced on some campuses as a means-restriction measure.

However, IIT Bombay officials clarified that several renovation works had already been planned for the hostels and the replacement of fans was part of this broader exercise.

Institute Says Fan Replacement Part Of Planned Renovation

“Several renovations were planned, and this is part of that work. It cannot be specifically connected with the recent suicide case,” an IIT Bombay official said.

The institute has not yet shared details regarding the number of hostel rooms in which ceiling fans will be replaced or the timeline for completing the renovation work.

Change Comes After Death Of Second-Year Student

The clarification comes following the death of a second-year student on the IIT Bombay campus on September 18. The incident triggered protests by students and prompted the institute to postpone its mid-semester examinations. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

Dheeraj Singh, an alumnus of IIT said, "The institution needs a systemic changes and modifications like are of little help. Students under pressure resort to jumping from the window or other means. The institute should look at the basic changes that are required to reduce pressure on the students."

Replacing or modifying ceiling fans has previously been adopted by some educational institutions as a measure to restrict access to a commonly used means of self-harm. However, students and mental-health professionals have stressed that physical interventions must be accompanied by accessible counselling, confidential grievance-redressal systems, academic support and measures addressing discrimination, isolation and distress.

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