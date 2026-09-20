Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Probe: SIT Arrests Two More Accused, Total Arrests Reach 18 As Money Trail Is Probed |

Bhiwandi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak has arrested two more accused who had been on the run taking the total number of arrests in the case to 18. The latest arrests are of 55-year-old Ashok Babu lal Sav from Bihar and 45-year-old Prakash Digambar Misal from Maharashtra.

Both were produced before a court which remanded them to police custody till September 23. Their arrests come days after the Bhiwandi Police filed a 3,472-page chargesheet naming 18 accused including alleged mastermind Bijendra Gupta. At the time of filing the chargesheet16 accused had been arrested while Sav and Misal were absconding.

The latest arrests are expected to help investigators further establish the alleged chain from the printing of the confidential question papers in Agra to their subsequent circulation and proposed sale in Maharashtra.

How the paper allegedly came out of Agra press

According to the investigation and the chargesheet, the source of the leak was traced to Mahim Patran Pvt. Ltd., an Agra-based printing press contracted to print the confidential TET examination material.

Investigators found that two employees allegedly removed the question papers from the printing facility by concealing them inside the insoles of their shoes. The chargesheet states that the employees were allegedly paid Rs 8,000 each for taking the papers out. The security arrangement at the facility, including the absence of effective checking of footwear, was allegedly exploited to move the confidential material outside the press.

The investigation has also examined the alleged role of Bijendra Gupta in arranging the operation and coordinating with people connected to the printing press and the subsequent distribution network.

Police have further been examining Gupta’s alleged financial transactions. According to the investigation presented by police, payments connected with the operation were made in instalments between May and June through cash as well as online transactions. The SIT is now verifying the transactions to establish the recipients and the purpose of each payment.

Original TET papers recovered from Gupta’s premises

Investigators subsequently recovered original TET question papers during a search linked to Gupta in Bihar. The recovery has emerged as an important piece of evidence in the investigation into the alleged supply chain.

The police are now trying to establish the movement of the papers after they were allegedly taken out of the Agra press, identify the people who received them and determine how the question papers were subsequently offered to prospective buyers.

The probe includes examination of mobile phones, call-detail records, digital devices, CCTV footage and financial transactions of the accused. Police are using these records to reconstruct the communication and movement of the alleged network.

Prakash Misal’s alleged link with Kapil Dahiya

The role of Prakash Digambar Misal is now being examined in detail. According to ACP and investigating officer Vijay Marathe, Misal had allegedly met previously arrested accused Kapil Dahiya outside Pune railway station.

Investigators are examining whether the meeting was connected to discussions over the alleged purchase or sale of the leaked question paper and whether Misal was in contact with prospective buyers.

The SIT is also questioning Misal about the people he allegedly contacted, the amount discussed for the question paper and the flow of money connected with any proposed transaction.

According to the police, Misal had learnt about the SIT action and was allegedly preparing to surrender before the Bhiwandi court. Investigators, however, arrested him before he could do so.

Ashok Sav and the list of 150 names

The second latest arrest, Ashok Baboolal Sav, was made in Bihar. Investigators are examining his alleged links with Prakash Pawar, who runs a private academy in Solapur and was arrested earlier in the case.

After Pawar’s arrest, the SIT had reportedly reached Sav’s residence in Delhi while searching for him. However, he had already left the premises.

During the search, investigators recovered a list containing around 150 names. Police subsequently verified the names and found that 27 people on the list were candidates who were expected to appear for this year’s TET examination.

The SIT is now investigating why these names were compiled, whether the 27 candidates had any contact with members of the alleged paper-leak network and whether the list was prepared for any examination-related purpose.

Buyers and money trail under scrutiny

With all 18 accused now arrested, the investigation is moving beyond the alleged source of the leak and those accused of transporting the question papers.

The SIT is focusing on the suspected buyers and the financial trail associated with the alleged sale of the leaked paper. Investigators are examining bank transactions, online payments, cash dealings, call records and communication between the accused.

The objective is to determine who was allegedly prepared to pay for the leaked paper, how much money was involved and where the proceeds were intended to go.

The investigation is also examining the alleged Pune connection involving Kapil Dahiya and his associates.

Case exposed a day before TET

The alleged racket came to light on June 27, a day before the Maharashtra TET was scheduled to be held on June 28. Bhiwandi Police received information that individuals were allegedly attempting to sell the examination paper in the Kongaon area.

Police subsequently conducted a trap operation and arrested three accused. Four sets of question papers were recovered from them. Officials of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination later verified that the seized material matched the actual examination paper, following which the June 28 examination was postponed.

The investigation was subsequently expanded across Maharashtra, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The SIT and Bhiwandi Police carried out searches in several locations and arrested accused persons allegedly connected to different stages of the operation.

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3,472-page chargesheet filed in 82 days

The Bhiwandi Police filed a 3,472-page chargesheet before a fast-track court after completing the initial investigation within 82 days. The chargesheet names 18 accused and includes statements of 55 witnesses, besides documentary and digital evidence collected during the investigation.

The chargesheet also details the alleged route through which the confidential question papers were removed from the Agra printing press and subsequently brought into the alleged distribution network.

The arrest of Sav and Misal now gives the SIT an opportunity to question both accused about their alleged roles and contacts.

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