FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'PM Modi In Kyrgystan For SCO, Novak Djokovic's Shock Exit From US Open'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:
1. PM Modi To Meet Putin, Pezeshkian At SCO Summit In Bishkek, Attend World Nomad Games Opening - VIDEO
PM Modi will also attend the opening of the 6th World Nomad Games. He is expected to hold bilateral talks with leaders including Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Read more...)
2. Heartbreaking Scenes! Novak Djokovic Breaks Down In Tears Mid-Match As US Open Dream Collapses | Video
The 24-time Grand Slam champion battled through physical struggles and fought back after losing the opening set, but eventually suffered a shocking five-set defeat. (Read more...)
3. Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Class 11 Student Allegedly Gang-Raped In Sleeper Bus, Driver And Conductor Arrested
Police arrested driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep from Timarpur and seized the bus for forensic examination. Further investigation is underway. (Read more...)
4. Real Madrid, Malaga Honour Nepal, Tibet Flood Victims With Minute’s Silence And Black Armbands At Bernabeu | Video
Nepal has recovered 788 bodies, while 2,502 people remain missing. Thousands have been rescued as relief operations continue. (Read more...)
5. If You Miss August 31 ITR Deadline To File Your Returns, Here’s What Happens Next
Eligible non-audit taxpayers missing the August 31 ITR deadline may file by December 31, but could face fees, interest and loss restrictions. (Read more...)
6. Who Is Megha Rawal? 45-Year-Old Nutritionist Arrested For Running SUV Over Child In Mumbai's Bandra
An eyewitness alleged Rawal was using her phone and speeding, but police said the claims would be verified. RTO experts will examine the SUV. (Read more...)
Who Is Megha Rawal? 45-Year-Old Nutritionist Arrested For Running SUV Over Child In Mumbai's Bandra |
7. JSSC-CGL Exam Irregularities: Jharkhand CID Arrests Ninth Accused As Probe Into Alleged Recruitment Scam Intensifies
Jharkhand CID has arrested Sameer Kumar in connection with alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL 2023 exam, taking total arrests to nine. (Read more...)
Jharkhand CID arrests ninth accused in JSSC-CGL exam irregularities case | Representatiobnal Image
8. India's Tech Jobs: Five Openings In AI, Cloud & Cybersecurity That Offer Pay Up To ₹20 Lakh
An FPJ review found several open roles offering compensation around Rs. 10-20 lakh annually. (Read more...)
9. Mira Rajput Shares How Smriti Irani’s Simple Drumstick-Masoor Soup Recipe Ended Her 'Years Of Struggle With Anemia'
Mira revealed that she decided to try it herself and noticed a difference in her blood reports after having it regularly. (Read more...)
10. Manasi Parekh Breaks Down After Reuniting With Family At Mumbai Airport Following Ordeal In China Amid Nepal Flash Floods – VIDEO
The actress described getting out of China and reaching Nepal as “winning a war," recalling landslides, hours of waiting and a difficult trek across a blocked route. (Read more...)