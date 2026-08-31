FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'PM Modi In Kyrgystan For SCO, Novak Djokovic's Shock Exit From US Open'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. PM Modi To Meet Putin, Pezeshkian At SCO Summit In Bishkek, Attend World Nomad Games Opening - VIDEO

PM Modi will also attend the opening of the 6th World Nomad Games. He is expected to hold bilateral talks with leaders including Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.



PM Modi will participate in the 26th SCO Summit here.



(Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/l6O2wYrmTP — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2026

2. Heartbreaking Scenes! Novak Djokovic Breaks Down In Tears Mid-Match As US Open Dream Collapses | Video

The 24-time Grand Slam champion battled through physical struggles and fought back after losing the opening set, but eventually suffered a shocking five-set defeat. (Read more...)

Novak Djokovic looks very emotional down 1-3 in the 5th set against Navone at the US Open.



Definitely in pain physically, but these also look like emotional tears.



4+ hours at 39 years old.



The New York crowd is trying to give him a push for another heroic comeback.



🥹 pic.twitter.com/QsZqF0Z04o — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 31, 2026

3. Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Class 11 Student Allegedly Gang-Raped In Sleeper Bus, Driver And Conductor Arrested

Police arrested driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep from Timarpur and seized the bus for forensic examination. Further investigation is underway. (Read more...)

Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus on August 4, according to police. The bus driver, Kuldeep, and conductor, Sandeep, have been arrested. Police said the girl had boarded the bus near Pari Chowk after being told it was heading towards Noida… pic.twitter.com/EuBwaQK0Kz — IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2026

4. Real Madrid, Malaga Honour Nepal, Tibet Flood Victims With Minute’s Silence And Black Armbands At Bernabeu | Video

Nepal has recovered 788 bodies, while 2,502 people remain missing. Thousands have been rescued as relief operations continue. (Read more...)

Minuto de silencio en el Bernabéu, en memoria de las víctimas de la terrible riada que ha sufrido la frontera entre Nepal y el Tíbet. pic.twitter.com/iKdcFmP8Dn — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 30, 2026

5. If You Miss August 31 ITR Deadline To File Your Returns, Here’s What Happens Next

Eligible non-audit taxpayers missing the August 31 ITR deadline may file by December 31, but could face fees, interest and loss restrictions. (Read more...)

6. Who Is Megha Rawal? 45-Year-Old Nutritionist Arrested For Running SUV Over Child In Mumbai's Bandra

An eyewitness alleged Rawal was using her phone and speeding, but police said the claims would be verified. RTO experts will examine the SUV. (Read more...)

Who Is Megha Rawal? 45-Year-Old Nutritionist Arrested For Running SUV Over Child In Mumbai's Bandra |

7. JSSC-CGL Exam Irregularities: Jharkhand CID Arrests Ninth Accused As Probe Into Alleged Recruitment Scam Intensifies

Jharkhand CID has arrested Sameer Kumar in connection with alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL 2023 exam, taking total arrests to nine. (Read more...)

Jharkhand CID arrests ninth accused in JSSC-CGL exam irregularities case | Representatiobnal Image

8. India's Tech Jobs: Five Openings In AI, Cloud & Cybersecurity That Offer Pay Up To ₹20 Lakh

An FPJ review found several open roles offering compensation around Rs. 10-20 lakh annually. (Read more...)

9. Mira Rajput Shares How Smriti Irani’s Simple Drumstick-Masoor Soup Recipe Ended Her 'Years Of Struggle With Anemia'

Mira revealed that she decided to try it herself and noticed a difference in her blood reports after having it regularly. (Read more...)

10. Manasi Parekh Breaks Down After Reuniting With Family At Mumbai Airport Following Ordeal In China Amid Nepal Flash Floods – VIDEO

The actress described getting out of China and reaching Nepal as “winning a war," recalling landslides, hours of waiting and a difficult trek across a blocked route. (Read more...)