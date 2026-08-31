Heartbreaking Scenes! Novak Djokovic Breaks Down In Tears Mid-Match As US Open Dream Collapses | Video

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Novak Djokovic was left in tears after suffering a heartbreaking first-round exit at the US Open 2026. The 24-time Grand Slam champion fought through a gruelling five-set battle against Mariano Navone but ultimately saw his campaign end in devastating fashion.

Djokovic appeared emotional as the reality of the defeat sank in, with the Serbian visibly struggling to contain his tears. The loss marked a rare early exit for one of the greatest players in tennis history at Flushing Meadows.

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Despite his physical struggles during the contest, Djokovic refused to surrender. He fought back after losing the opening set and managed to take the second and third sets, briefly raising hopes of another remarkable comeback.

However, Navone regained control in the fourth set and dominated the decider to complete a stunning upset. Djokovic was unable to find a response as the Argentine closed out the biggest victory of his career.

The emotional scenes that followed captured the magnitude of the defeat for Djokovic. With his US Open campaign ending at the first hurdle, the Serbian was left in tears after another painful chapter in his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title.