PM Modi To Meet Putin, Pezeshkian At SCO Summit In Bishkek, Attend World Nomad Games Opening - VIDEO

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a meeting in the SCO Plus format, and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

PM Modi was presented with a stuffed toy of a snow leopard, the national symbol of Kyrgyzstan and the official symbol of the 6th World Nomad Games, at the airport on Sunday. PM Modi was received at the airport by Kasymaliev Adylbek Aleshovich, chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Kyrgyz Republic holds the SCO's rotating presidency this year, coinciding with the organisation's 25th anniversary. India became a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in 2017.

Bishkek is hosting events linked to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and official visits by several heads of state on August 31 and September 1.

Read Also PM Modi To Meet Russian President Vladimir Putin At 26th SCO Summit In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

According to official figures, 21 presidents and prime ministers are expected to arrive in the Kyrgyz capital, prompting unprecedented security arrangements. The SCO is also marking its 25th anniversary this year, although the organisation was founded five years later. A summit of SCO heads of state and observer countries is scheduled for September 1.

PM Modi's summit schedule

PM Modi is visiting Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of President Sadyr Zhaparov for the 26th SCO Summit. On the first day of his visit to Kyrgyzstan, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with SCO leaders on the sidelines of the summit. He will also participate in several other programmes. PM Modi will address the SCO Summit on Tuesday.

Bilateral meetings with SCO leaders

PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with SCO leaders, including with Kyrgyz President Zhaparov and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the summit. PM Modi will also meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek on Monday, marking their first face-to-face meeting since the outbreak of the war in West Asia earlier this year.