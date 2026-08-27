PM Modi To Meet Russian President Vladimir Putin At 26th SCO Summit In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

PM Modi (L) & Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) | File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, during his forthcoming visit to the country.

Modi will travel to the Kyrgyz Republic from August 31 to September 1 following an invitation from Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the 26th SCO Summit.

“We are working on a few bilateral meetings. Depending on the availability of time and convenience, meetings will be held… A meeting is scheduled between the leaders of India and Russia on the sidelines of the summit… Both sides are expected to review the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship during the meeting between the leaders at the sidelines of the SCO in Bishkek," MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said.

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During his stay in Bishkek, Modi is also likely to join leaders of other SCO member states at the inauguration of the Sixth World Nomad Games.

“The programme for the upcoming Leaders’ Summit in Bishkek will include a welcome dinner on August 31, followed by the Summit plenary on the following day, where the Prime Minister will deliver his remarks," George said.

Modi will travel to Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 ahead of his Kyrgyzstan visit, following an invitation from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The trip will mark his fourth visit to Uzbekistan.

“Over the past several years, India and Uzbekistan have maintained extensive and fruitful engagements, both in bilateral and multilateral formats. India and Uzbekistan elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2011. Since then, bilateral relations have expanded substantially across a wide range of areas," he said.