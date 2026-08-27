Fresh Flood Threat At Nepal-China Border As Barrier Lake Risks Breaching

A barrier lake formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal faces a potentially high risk of breaching over the next three days, Chinese authorities have warned, raising concerns of further flooding in the region.

China’s Ministry of Water Resources said the lake had accumulated around 2 million cubic metres of water by Thursday morning and was already overflowing. Another 3 million cubic metres could flow into the lake over the next three days, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Authorities are closely monitoring the lake and conducting flood simulations and risk assessments to prepare for a possible breach and support emergency rescue operations.

The warning comes after a glacier collapse in Tibet triggered devastating flash floods and mudslides along the China-Nepal border. At least 273 people have died and more than 1,300 remain missing, although figures differ between agencies.

Nepal has reported 270 deaths and 826 missing people. The National Tourism Board said 517 foreigners were among those missing, including 288 Indians, many believed to be travelling towards Mount Kailash.

In Tibet’s Gyirong County, three deaths and 558 missing people have been reported, including 260 foreigners. China has deployed military personnel, rescue teams, engineers and relief agencies amid difficult terrain, continued rainfall and the threat of further disasters.