JSSC-CGL Exam Irregularities: Jharkhand CID Arrests Ninth Accused As Probe Into Alleged Recruitment Scam Intensifies | Representative Image

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested one more person in connection with alleged irregularities in a recruitment examination, an official said on Monday.

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With the latest apprehension, a total of nine people have been arrested by the agency since August 18 in connection with alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination-2023 conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in 2024.

"In connection with the JSSC-CGL competitive examination, Sameer Kumar, a resident of Bengabad in Giridih district, has been arrested," the CID said in a statement on Sunday night.

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The agency on Friday arrested four successful candidates of the JSSC-CGL examination held in 2024.

The state probe agency arrested two accused in connection with the case on Thursday. It also nabbed the key accused, Abhay Tiwari, his wife and brother in late July and early August.

The Jharkhand government had earlier announced the cancellation of a host of recruitment tests, including the JSSC-CGL-2023 conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024, in response to a protest by job aspirants against alleged exam irregularities.

However, the Jharkhand High Court put a stay on the government's decision to cancel certain exams, including the JSSC-CGL-2023, based on a plea by successful candidates who fear job loss.

A Special Investigation Team of the Jharkhand CID is probing the alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL exam.

On July 22, the CID arrested Abhay Tiwari, then posted as a block supply officer in Poriyahat in Godda district, in connection with the probe. His wife Sushama Kumari and brother Akshay Tiwari were arrested on August 18.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)