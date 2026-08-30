7,107 Marathwada ZP School Classrooms In Dilapidated Condition, Campaign Highlights Severe Infrastructure Crisis | AI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dripping roofs, dilapidated walls, broken doors and windows, inadequate toilets, acute water shortages and lack of electricity connections in several places have exposed the dire state of infrastructure in Marathwada’s Zilla Parishad schools.

‘School Theek Karo’ Campaign Highlights Ground Reality

The grim reality has emerged through the ‘School Theek Karo’ (Fix the Schools) campaign launched by CJP Janata Party leader Abhijit Deepke at Sanyukta Pimpri in Hingoli district.

Preliminary data collected during the drive paints a worrying picture, with as many as 7,107 classrooms across Marathwada in a dilapidated condition.

Thousands Of Schools Function Without Electricity

Data presented during the campaign shows that 2,141 schools in Marathwada have no electricity, while 3,451 do not use their electrical connections despite having them installed. As a result, students and teachers in many schools remain deprived of this basic amenity.

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Sanitation facilities are equally alarming. A total of 3,320 school toilets are non-functional, while 222 schools lack separate toilets for female students, raising concerns over their health, safety and privacy.

The campaign also found that 1,625 schools lack basic seating benches, while 2,196 do not have protective boundary walls. Another 1,166 schools have no playgrounds.

In the 2024-25 budget proposals, funds were sought to demolish dilapidated classrooms and undertake major repairs. At an estimated cost of ₹12 lakh for each new classroom, replacing 7,107 classrooms would require approximately ₹852.84 crore.

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