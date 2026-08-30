FIR Filed Against Mamata Banerjee Over Alleged Violation Of Calcutta HC Order During TMC Students’ Wing Rally

Mamata Banerjee Booked For Alleged HC Order Violation At TMCP Event In Kolkata; FIR Filed | X - PTI

Kolkata: FIR lodged against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged violation of Calcutta High Court’s order on Trinamool Congress (TMC) students’ wing rally on August 28.

Case Registered At Hastings Police Station

The Kolkata Police has filed a suo motu case against Mamata and the organizers of the programme at the Hastings Police Station.

The Calcutta High Court had given the nod to Mamata to hold a rally on the foundation day of TMC student wing’s foundation day on August 28 on Cathedral Road in Kolkata, but had directed that one flank must be kept open.

Police Allege Court Direction Was Not Followed

The cops mentioned that one flank was not kept open which is clearly a violation of the High Court’s order.

Police further mentioned that the role of those who had violated the order will be examined.

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Notably, the FIR was lodged after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari publicly said that he had instructed the police to register an FIR.

“The court had instructed that the meeting be held while keeping one side of the road clear. She called people standing right under the trees and blocked the road. What was that all about? I have asked the police to register an FIR and move the High Court against her. She will not be spared,” said Adhikari.