CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Assam Regimental Centre In Shillong, Pays Tribute To Fallen Soldiers

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | X - @himantabiswa

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the Assam Regimental Centre, headquarters of the Indian Army’s Assam Regiment, in Shillong and paid tribute to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

Sarma laid a wreath at the War Memorial and signed the visitors’ book during his visit.

First Assam CM Visit Since Dispur Became Capital

Established in Shillong in 1941 during World War-II, the Assam Regimental Centre has a long and distinguished history. Sarma’s visit was the first by an Assam Chief Minister to the Centre since Dispur became the state's permanent capital. Earlier, former Chief Ministers, late Bishnuram Medhi and late Bimala Prasad Chaliha, had visited the Centre.

The Chief Minister witnessed a demonstration of combat tactics using drones. He also visited the training areas, where he witnessed jungle lane shooting, commando briefing, tribal trap and reflex shooting range exercises. Army personnel also demonstrated martial arts and karate.

Documentary Highlights Assam Regiment’s Glorious History

Sarma later attended a programme at the Centre’s Dah Auditorium, where a documentary on the history of the Assam Regiment was screened. Army personnel performed Bihu dance and presented martial traditions of warriors from the Northeast, along with other cultural presentations.

The Chief Minister interacted with officers and Army personnel as well as the families of 24 Agniveers and 20 ex-servicemen. He also discussed the prevailing situation and functioning of the Centre with the Centre Commandant.

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Recalling the sacrifices of soldiers who laid down their lives to safeguard the country's freedom and territorial integrity, Sarma said their courage, valour and patriotism would continue to inspire generations to come.

Stating that the Assam Regiment has a glorious history of valour and sacrifice, Sarma said visiting the Assam Regimental Centre and spending time with the soldiers and their families was a matter of great honour and a deeply inspiring experience.

“The courage of our soldiers is the true strength of our nation. Their supreme sacrifice will remain immortal in the collective memory of us all,” the Chief Minister said.

Lt General Mohit Wadhwa, GOC 101 Area, and Centre Commandant Brigadier Vikas Rai Sandilya were present during the visit.