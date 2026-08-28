Assam Teacher Takes Twin Daughters Along For Census 2027 Duty; Viral Video Wins Praise Online

Assam Teacher Takes Twin Daughters Along For Census 2027 Duty |

A teacher from Assam has drawn attention online after sharing a glimpse of how she is managing her responsibilities while carrying out her duties as part of Census 2027.

Rumi Deka recently posted a video on Instagram showing herself travelling from one household to another for the census assignment with her twin daughters by her side. In the clip, she can be seen carrying one daughter in her arms while holding the other child’s hand as she continues with her fieldwork.

‘Had no option but to bring them’

Explaining why her daughters accompanied her, Rumi said she had little choice but to take them along while carrying out the assignment. The fieldwork involves visiting multiple homes, and she was unsure how long the rounds would continue.

The heat and outdoor conditions added to the challenge, but Rumi continued visiting households with her children accompanying her.

Her video prompted many social media users to praise her commitment to her work. Some, however, wondered how she balances her responsibilities as a teacher with childcare and additional Census duties.

Husband clarifies census and school duties

Amid the discussion, a person identifying himself as Rumi’s husband responded to the comments and offered more context about her work.

He clarified that Rumi’s regular teaching job and her Census assignment are separate responsibilities. “Her school is close to home, while Census Duty requires visiting different places and households,” he wrote.

He also said the video was not intended to suggest that Rumi routinely manages both her school duties and census work with her children. Instead, it was shared to highlight her “hard work and dedication.”

“Most people are supporting her, and we truly appreciate that,” he added, saying he witnesses her efforts every day. He also urged viewers not to form opinions about her entire situation based on a short video.

What is Census 2027?

India is conducting its first population census in more than a decade, with Census 2027 following the previous exercise held in 2011.

The upcoming census is being carried out in two broad stages. The first focuses on house-listing and housing-related information, while the second phase involves population enumeration.

Census 2027 is also significant because it is set to be India’s first digital census. Enumerators will use mobile applications to collect and update information, marking a major shift from the paper-based process used during earlier census exercises.

Rumi’s video has consequently sparked a wider conversation about the people carrying out this large-scale exercise on the ground, many of whom have to travel from one household to another as part of their assigned duties.