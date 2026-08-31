Mira Rajput Shares How Smriti Irani’s Simple Drumstick-Masoor Soup Recipe Ended Her 'Years Of Struggle With Anemia'

Mira Rajput Shares Smriti Irani’s Simple Drumstick-Masoor Soup Recipe For Anaemia; Says, ‘I Genuinely Saw Difference In My Blood Reports’ |

Mira Rajput, who often talks about fitness, wellness and mindful living, recently shared a simple health tip with her followers after an unexpected meeting with Smriti Irani. Mira revealed that she recently met Irani on a flight and was reminded of a soup recipe she had shared years ago during an interview with Curly Tales.

The recipe, which combines drumsticks and red lentils (masoor dal), caught Mira's attention because of her own experience with anaemia. Sharing the recipe on social media, Mira said that Smriti Irani had spoken about the simple soup as something that helped with anaemia. Mira revealed that she decided to try it herself and noticed a difference in her blood reports after having it regularly.

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“Years ago, Smriti Irani shared a simple recipe for anaemia, and I have been anaemic myself, struggled with it my whole life,” Mira said. “I had it for three months and I genuinely saw difference in my blood reports and it’s just a soup. Nothing fancy,” she said.

According to Mira, one of the biggest advantages of the recipe is that it uses ingredients that are easily available in a regular Indian kitchen. “It’s all these ingredients that you would find in a regular Indian kitchen and half a cup every day,” she added.

‘Several Women In India Are Anaemic’, Mira also highlighted how common anaemia is among women and why she felt the recipe was worth sharing with her followers.

“I thought this was so worth sharing because several women in India are anaemic and it’s not something that affects just one particular section of society. It doesn’t discriminate,” she said. Mira further encouraged her followers to pass the recipe on to people around them, adding, “So if something simple like this helped me, I feel like it’s worth passing.”

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What Is The Drumstick-Masoor Soup?

The recipe shared by Smriti Irani combines drumsticks (moringa pods) with red lentils (masoor dal) to create a simple, nourishing soup. Both ingredients are commonly used in Indian cooking and can be easily incorporated into everyday meals.