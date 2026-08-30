Natasa Stankovic Turns Heads In A Stunning White Corset Gown With Dramatic Thigh-High Slit

By: Rutunjay D | August 30, 2026
Natasa Stankovic recently turned heads with a sophisticated yet sultry fashion moment, opting for a dramatic white ensemble that beautifully combines structured tailoring with glamorous detailing.
The highlight of Natasa's outfit is the strapless white corset featuring an intricate metallic embellishment pattern. The sharply structured silhouette gives the ensemble a sculpted and contemporary finish.
The deep V-shaped cut at the centre of the corset adds a bold element to the otherwise elegant white look, creating a striking contrast against the structured bodice.
Silver-toned embellishments run along the neckline, centre and waist, adding a jewellery-like quality to the corset while keeping the overall palette monochromatic.
She paired the corset with a fitted floor-length skirt that follows her silhouette beautifully before falling into a sleek, elongated hemline.
The dramatic slit running up the skirt introduces just the right amount of allure, allowing her strappy metallic heels to peek through while adding movement to the gown.
Her makeup complements the outfit with defined eyes, sculpted features, a soft blush and a muted nude lip, giving her a polished red-carpet-ready appearance.