Mira Rajput Calls Out Viral Korean Glass Skin Trend, Says 'Chasing Poreless Glam Is Unrealistic' |

Mira Rajput has weighed in on one of the biggest skincare trends dominating social media, the much-coveted "glass skin" look. Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor's wife shared her honest thoughts on the viral beauty trend, arguing that it has been misunderstood by many and is encouraging people to chase unrealistic skincare expectations.

Sharing her perspective, Mira acknowledged that while the dewy, luminous finish associated with glass skin is undeniably beautiful, it should not be treated as the ultimate beauty goal.

"Is it just me or the glass skin trend is so unrealistic? Don't get me wrong but it's super beautiful, super clear and poreless, with a reflective finish, but can it really be a beauty goal? I don't think so, and I haven't even tried to get it. Everyone tries to achieve it with lots of products and layer them all, but there is a limit to how much our skin can absorb."

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She pointed out that the trend has led many people to overload their skincare routines, believing that layering more products will automatically result in flawless, reflective skin. According to Mira, healthy skin isn't achieved by endlessly applying products but by understanding what the skin actually needs.

Mira also highlighted how social media can often create unrealistic beauty standards through carefully curated visuals. "Let's be real, a lot of that glass effect is just good lighting. The skin has pores and that's not a flaw, it's just how it functions."

Emphasising the importance of accepting natural skin, she reminded followers that pores are a normal part of healthy skin and shouldn't be viewed as imperfections that need to disappear. Instead of chasing an unattainable finish, Mira encouraged focusing on long-term skin health by strengthening the skin barrier and maintaining proper hydration.

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"You can work on refining texture, improve hydration, and your barrier regulation with moisturiser. Reflective skin, 24/7—that's not how skin behaves." She concluded by urging people to shift their mindset from perfection to balance. "So maybe it's time to stop chasing perfect and start building balanced, resilient skin."

Mira's take has resonated with many skincare enthusiasts online, especially at a time when beauty trends driven by filters, editing and idealised imagery often blur the line between healthy skin and impossible standards.