PMC, ALERT India Hold Skin Health Awareness Programme For Frontline Healthcare Workers | AI

To mark World Skin Health Day 2026, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), in collaboration with ALERT India, organised a one-day skin health awareness and capacity-building programme for frontline healthcare workers and medical officers.

Initiative focuses on early diagnosis, prevention and timely treatment of skin diseases

Held at the PMC Training Hall, the programme was centred on the theme, "Healthy Skin, Healthy Life: Early Diagnosis, Prevention and Timely Treatment," with the objective of strengthening the capacity of healthcare personnel to identify, manage and create awareness about common skin diseases.

The programme was inaugurated by PMC Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Anand Gosavi and senior dermatologist Dr Deepak Kulkarni. Among those present were City Tuberculosis and Leprosy Officer Dr Usha Rathod, Medical Officer Arjun Thakur, ALERT India Programme Director Prabha Mahesh, Sunitha Vitthal, medical officers, specialist doctors, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and multipurpose health workers.

ASHA and Anganwadi workers trained to identify common skin disorders

During the first technical session, senior dermatologists Dr Rutuja Gaikwad and Dr Aditi Wabale from Dr. D. Y. Patil Hospital trained ASHA and Anganwadi workers to recognise common skin disorders seen in the community, including fungal infections and scabies. The session also focused on identifying warning signs, ensuring timely referrals, and promoting health education and public awareness.

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The second session was conducted by Dr Ruchitra Sarkar, Assistant Professor at MGM Medical College and Hospital. She trained medical officers and multipurpose health workers on the accurate diagnosis of common skin diseases, evidence-based treatment protocols, standard treatment guidelines, management of complex dermatological conditions, and leprosy, including an interactive question-and-answer session.

At the conclusion of the programme, participants pledged to intensify awareness campaigns on skin health within their respective communities, prioritise early diagnosis, promote preventive healthcare practices and ensure timely treatment for patients.

PMC officials said the initiative was aimed at strengthening primary healthcare services and spreading the message of "Healthy Skin, Healthy Life" across all sections of society.

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